The death toll in the devastating terror attack at Pahalgam’s Baisaran meadow rose to 26, with victims including a Navy officer, a tourist from Kerala, and nationals from multiple states and countries. At least 17 others sustained injuries in the brazen daylight assault, which targeted civilians in one of Kashmir’s most popular tourist destinations. The attack, described by authorities as the worst against civilians in recent years, has triggered nationwide outrage and heightened security concerns ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra.

Among the deceased were six victims from Maharashtra including two from Mumbai and three from Gujarat. Karnataka lost two of its residents, while one each hailed from Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Arunachal Pradesh. Two foreign nationals—one from Nepal and another from the UAE—were also among those killed.

Deceased (as of 12.45 am, April 23, 2025)

  1. Manju Nath Rao, S/o Mahabalha Rao, Karnataka
  2. Vinay Narwal, 26 yrs, S/o Rajesh Narwal, Haryana
  3. Shubham Dwivedi, S/o Sanjay, Uttar Pradesh
  4. Dilip Jayaram Desale, Maharashtra
  5. Sundip Nevpane, Nepal
  6. Biten Adhkeri
  7. Neeraj Udhwani, UAE
  8. Atul Shrikant Mone, S/o Shriram Achal, Maharashtra
  9. Sanjay Lakhan Lali, S/o Lakshman Lali, Mumbai
  10. Syed Hussain Shah, S/o Syed Hayder, Anantnag (KMR)
  11. Shailash Bhai Himat Bhai Kalathiya, Surat, Gujarat
  12. Prasant Kumar Satpathi, Baleshwar, Odisha
  13. Manish Ranjan, S/o Manglash Kr Misra, Bihar
  14. N Ramchandra Narayan, S/o Meenon, Kerala
  15. Sushal Jalraid Nathyal, S/o Nathyal, Indore
  16. Hemant Suhas Joshi, 43 yrs, S/o Durav Joshi, Mumbai
  17. Dinesh Agarwal, S/o Neha Agarwal, Chandigarh
  18. Sameer Guhar, 52 yrs, S/o Shahi Guhar, Kolkata
  19. J Sachandra Moli, Visakhapatnam
  20. Mudhusudan Somisetty, S/o Trilupala Somisetty, Bangalore
  21. Santosh Jaghda, S/o Eknath Jaghda, Maharashtra
  22. Kastooba Ganvotay, Maharashtra
  23. Bharat Bhushan, S/o Chana Virapa, Bengaluru
  24. Sumit Parmar, S/o Yatesh Parmar, Gujarat
  25. Yatesh Parmar, Father of Sumit Parmar, Gujarat
  26. Tagehlying, Arunachal Pradesh

Injured

  1. Vini Bhai, 60 yrs, S/o Ruwani Bhai, Gujarat — Admitted in GMC Anantnag
  2. Manik Patil — Injured
  3. S. Balachandru, Maharashtra — Injured
  4. Dr Parameshwar, S/o Arumugam, Chennai, Tamil Nadu — Injured
  5. Abhijava M Rao, Karnataka — Injured
  6. Santanu, 83 yrs, Tamil Nadu — Admitted in GMC Anantnag
  7. Shashi Kumari, 65 yrs, W/o Ranjit Kumar, Odisha — Admitted in GMC Anantnag
  8. Sobee Patel, Mumbai — Admitted in SKIMS
  9. Dhobi Vinobah, Gujarat — Admitted in Pahalgam
  10. Renu Pandey, Nepal — Injured
  11. Akansha, MP — Injured
  12. Jennifer, MP — Injured
  13. Lakshita Das, Chandigarh — Injured
  14. Jaya Mishra, Hyderabad — Injured
  15. Shabaragiuha, Kolkata — Injured
  16. Harsha Jain, Maharashtra — Injured
  17. Nikita Jain, Maharashtra — Injured
