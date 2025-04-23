Kochi: N Ramachandran, a Kochi native and one of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack on Tuesday, was gunned down in front of his daughter and grandsons. Ramachandran was among the 26 tourists killed by terrorists at the popular tourist destination in Jammu and Kashmir. The militants opened fire at tourists who were enjoying a walk on the scenic Baisaran meadow.

According to Ramachandran’s relatives, he was accompanying his daughter, Arathi, and grandsons for sightseeing, while his wife, Sheela Ramachandran, who has undergone angioplasty, chose to stay back.

Ramachandran’s cousin Induchoodan told Onmanorama that Arathi informed him of the tragic news over the phone. “What we understand is that Arathi somehow managed to run away to safety carrying her twin sons,” Induchoodan said.

Ramachandran’s body was shifted to SMHS Hospital, Srinagar. His son, Aravind Menon, who works in Bengaluru, will leave for Srinagar on Wednesday. The body will be brought back to Ramachandran’s house at Edappally after completing the necessary procedures.

Ramachandran and his family had left for Kashmir on vacation on Monday. Induchoodan recalled that Ramachandran was happy and excited about the trip. He had returned from Qatar two years ago after working there for a long time. Neighbours remembered him as someone active in local events.

The terror attack—one of the worst in Jammu and Kashmir—took place around 2.30 pm on Tuesday, when a group of terrorists dressed in fatigues opened fire on tourists.