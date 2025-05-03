Panaji: In a shocking incident, at least six persons were killed, and several sustained injuries after a stampede broke out during a temple festival in North Goa on Saturday. The incident occurred at Sree Lairai Devi temple in Shirgao village in the wee hours of the day, a senior police officer said.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced that an inquiry will be conducted into the tragedy and the probe report will be made public. He was addressing the media t the stampede site at the temple hours after the incident.

Thousands of devotees from Goa, Maharashtra and Karnataka had gathered at the temple for the festival, he said, adding that the exact cause of the stampede would be ascertained after a probe.

The CM said that the government cancelled all government programmes mourning the deaths.

"Six people died in the stampede and over 50 people have been injured. After getting the information, I went to the spot. The injured are being treated in the hospital,” he told media on Saturday.

According to him, more than 50,000 people participate in the Jatra every year.

“This is an unfortunate incident. PM Modi called me and enquired about the incident. He also assured to provide assistance from the Centre. We are taking care of the treatment of the injured.SP North and the Collector are conducting an investigation of the incident.We are cancelling all Govt programs for the next 3 days in the state,” he added.

State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said at least 30 people sustained injuries, of which eight are in critical condition and two were referred to the Goa Medical College and Hospital in Bambolim.

Among the injured persons, eight were admitted at the district hospital, while 10 were treated for minor injuries.

He added that the health department has taken immediate and comprehensive steps to manage the situation.

"We coordinated with the 108 ambulance service, ensuring that five ambulances were dispatched to the site immediately after the incident, while three more are stationed at the North Goa district hospital," he said.

Additional doctors were roped in, and a dedicated ICU with ventilators was set up to provide consolidated care, added the minister. He pointed out that all necessary arrangements have been made, and the department officials are closely monitoring each patient.