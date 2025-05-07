Kanpur: Pahalgam terror attack victim Shubham Dwivedi's wife Ashanya on Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and armed forces for taking "revenge" on her husband's death.

The reaction followed 'Operation Sindoor' against terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. In retaliation to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Indian Armed Forces carried out missile strikes on nine targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir in the wee hours of Wednesday, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base Muridke.

"I want to thank Prime Minister Modi, ministers and chiefs of armed forces, including Air Force and Army Chief General, for taking revenge for my husband's death in the Pahalgam terror attack," said Ashanya.

"Me and my entire family had enough trust in PM Modi and our armed forces, and the way they carried out strikes at terrorist infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) has kept our trust alive," she added.

Ashanya also expressed optimism that the strikes will keep the terrorists away from carrying out such attacks on innocents in the future.

Ashanya also said that PM Modi has kept his promise of pursuing the attackers and their backers "to the ends of the earth," reported PTI. "Indian Armed Forces action has sent a clear message to the world that India will hunt the terrorists and their supporters down and will punish them," she said.

Ashanya said, "This is the real tribute to my husband (Shubham) and those who were also killed in the Pahalgam attack. Wherever my husband is, he will be at peace today."

Expressing happiness over naming the military operation ‘Sindoor’, she said it has "instilled faith among us that he stood with us."

On April 22, 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam.