New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday praised the Indian Armed Forces for carrying out targeted strikes at terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The Prime Minister chaired a meeting of the Union Cabinet, hours after India’s military offensive in the early hours of Wednesday, PTI reported.

Soon after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh informed the Cabinet about Operation Sindoor, the entire Cabinet applauded the action and the Prime Minister's leadership with thumping of desks. According to a PTI report, Modi is also learnt to have said that his government will have zero tolerance towards terror.

Modi separately met the Defence Minister and NSA Ajit Doval and took stock of the evolving situation, sources told PTI.

The Prime Minister had earlier given complete operational freedom to the Armed Forces to decide on the targets, manner and timing of the action against terror in the wake of the Pahalgam attack in which 26 Indian tourists were killed.

Centre convenes all-party meet

The Central government has convened an all-party meeting on Thursday to brief all the parties regarding the targeted strikes carried out in Pakistan and PoK.

In a post on X, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju wrote, “Govt has called an All Party leaders meeting at 11 am on 8th May, 2025 at Committee Room: G-074, in the Parliament Library Building, Parliament Complex in New Delhi".