Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to brief Tharoor-led panel on Pakistan tensions
Mail This Article
×
New Delhi: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will brief the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs on May 19 regarding the current situation with Pakistan.
Committee chairman and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor told PTI that Misri will update the panel on recent developments, including India’s strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and the subsequent days of heightened conflict, which eventually led to both sides agreeing to halt military action.
Misri has been regularly briefing the committee on key foreign policy matters, including India's relations with neighbouring countries like Bangladesh and ongoing issues with Canada.
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.