New Delhi: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will brief the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs on May 19 regarding the current situation with Pakistan.

Committee chairman and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor told PTI that Misri will update the panel on recent developments, including India’s strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and the subsequent days of heightened conflict, which eventually led to both sides agreeing to halt military action.

ADVERTISEMENT

Misri has been regularly briefing the committee on key foreign policy matters, including India's relations with neighbouring countries like Bangladesh and ongoing issues with Canada.