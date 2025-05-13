Vikram Misri to brief parliamentary panel on situation with Pakistan on May 19
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will brief Parliament's Standing Committee on External Affairs on the current situation with Pakistan on May 19.
The committee's chairman and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor told PTI that Misri will brief the panel on Monday on the developments, which were marked by India striking terror sites in Pakistan, followed by days of intense conflict between the two countries before they agreed to stop military actions.
Misri has regularly briefed the committee on a host of foreign affairs issues, including developments in India's neighbourhood like Bangladesh and in its ties with Canada.
