New Delhi: Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai was on Wednesday sworn in as the 52nd Chief Justice of India. He took the oath of office in a brief ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan, administered by President Droupadi Murmu.

Justice Gavai succeeds Justice Sanjiv Khanna, who demitted office on Tuesday upon attaining the retirement age of 65.

Elevated to the Supreme Court on May 24, 2019, Justice Gavai will serve as Chief Justice for a tenure of over six months, demitting office on November 23.

He took the oath of affirmation in Hindi, reported PTI.