Raipur: More than 26 Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces in the forests along the border of Narayanpur-Bijapur districts in Chhattisgarh, officials said on Wednesday. 

A `supporter' of police was killed and a police jawan was injured in the gunfight, they said.

The encounter took place in dense forests between Abhujmad and Indravati national park area when a joint team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) of police from four districts was out on anti-Naxal operation, said deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma.

"More than 26 Naxalites, some of them probably top cadres, were killed. One supporter of the police was killed and a police jawan was injured in the action," said Sharma, who holds the home portfolio. Combing operations are still underway, he added.

