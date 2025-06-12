Ahmedabad: Authorities have confirmed that the Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner, which crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad, had issued a MAYDAY distress call. However, no further communication followed. Economic Times reported that the AI-171 flight to Gatwick, operated by aircraft VT-ANB, went down just beyond the airport perimeter. Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) confirmed that it was carrying 242 people, including two pilots and ten cabin crew.

The flight was commanded by Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, a line training captain with over 8,200 flying hours, and First Officer Clive Kundar. The crash sent thick smoke into the sky, prompting immediate rescue efforts.

Reports suggest former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani may have been among the passengers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Home Minister Amit Shah and Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu and has directed them to coordinate relief and investigation efforts on the ground.