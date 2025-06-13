New Delhi: What was meant to be a new beginning for a young doctor couple from Rajasthan turned into a devastating tragedy, as the Air India flight they boarded with their three children crashed moments after take-off from Ahmedabad airport on Thursday, killing nearly everyone onboard.



Dr Komi Vyas and Dr Prateek Joshi, along with their children Miraya (8), and twin sons Pradyut and Nakul (5), were among the 242 passengers and crew on board the London-bound Air India 171 flight. The aircraft, which took off around 1.40 pm, was airborne for barely two minutes when it failed to gain altitude, hit a building near the airport boundary wall, and exploded into a fireball. Only one person survived the crash; several on the ground were also killed.

A heartbreaking selfie taken by the family just before take-off has surfaced — a final image that shows the smiling couple seated on one side of the aisle, and their three children across from them. The photo, later shared on social media by Dr Vyas, captures the anticipation and joy of a family on the cusp of a new life in the UK.

Dr Joshi had been working in London and had returned to his hometown Banswara earlier this week to accompany his wife and children to their new home. “They left for Ahmedabad yesterday to take the flight. Several members of both families went to see them off,” his cousin Nayan told NDTV.

The Joshi family was not alone. At least 11 Rajasthan natives, including four from Udaipur and five members of a family from Banswara, were among the passengers on the ill-fated flight, officials confirmed.

Among them were Shubh and Shagun Modi, the son and daughter of Udaipur-based marble businessman Sanjeev Modi. The MBA graduates, who were helping manage the family business, were reportedly travelling to London for leisure.

Vardichand Menaria, a native of Rundeda village in Udaipur district, was also on board. He was returning to the UK with his associate Prakash Menaria of Rohida village. Both worked in the culinary industry abroad.

Another passenger, Khushboo Rajpurohit from Araba in Barmer district, was also confirmed among the deceased.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said the state government had identified the 11 victims and is in constant touch with their families. He has spoken to several of them personally and assured all possible support. District administrations in Banswara, Udaipur, and other affected regions are coordinating assistance.

In the wake of the tragedy, the Rajasthan BJP postponed all party programmes, including a state-wide outreach campaign that was to highlight the Narendra Modi government's 11 years in office. A housing scheme event scheduled in Banswara on Friday has also been deferred.

Political leaders across party lines expressed grief. Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully called the incident “extremely worrying and sad,” while former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot cancelled a public meeting in Pratapgarh after hearing the news, joining thousands in prayer for the deceased.

Speaker of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly Vasudev Devnani also extended his condolences, praying for strength for the bereaved families.

As rescue teams comb through the wreckage and families struggle to comprehend the magnitude of the loss, a single photograph — a final family selfie — now stands as a haunting reminder of lives full of hope, tragically cut short.

