New Delhi: In a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs, India said it is “deeply concerned at the recent developments” and is closely monitoring the evolving situation, including reports related to strikes and attacks on nuclear facilities in the region.

The statement urged both countries to avoid any further escalation and called for the use of existing diplomatic channels to address the situation, “India urges both sides to avoid any escalatory steps. Existing channels of dialogue and diplomacy should be utilised to work towards a de-escalation of the situation and resolving underlying issues,”.

India reiterated that it maintains “close and friendly relations with both countries” and stands ready to extend any possible support towards peace efforts. The government also stated that Indian missions in both Iran and Israel are in contact with the Indian community. All Indian nationals in the region have been advised to exercise caution, follow local security advisories, and prioritise their safety.

Israel carried out extensive airstrikes across Iran on Friday, claiming to have targeted nuclear sites, missile production facilities, and top military leaders. The operation, described as the beginning of a sustained campaign to stop Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, triggered retaliation from Tehran, which launched around 100 drones at Israel.