Ahmedabad: As the nation mourns the devastating crash of Air India Flight 171, the painstaking process of identifying the victims continues behind the closed doors of high-security laboratories in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar.

According to H P Sanghvi, Director of the Forensic Science Laboratory (DFSL), Gandhinagar, the DNA testing operation was being carried out with scientific precision and urgency, aided by cutting-edge infrastructure and a dedicated team of experts.

“This is not a simple identification process — this is a technically complex, emotionally significant, and legally binding exercise. We are committed to delivering accurate results to help bring closure to the victims’ families,” said Sanghvi.

The AI 171 crash resulted in a fiery inferno, with extreme temperatures severely damaging the remains of many passengers. Sanghvi explained that intense post-crash flames often leave behind only trace quantities of viable DNA, making the identification task far more complex.

“When a plane crashes, the temperature at the site can soar, degrading biological tissues almost instantly. In such cases, the DNA available for sampling is minimal, and at times, highly fragmented,” he said.

To address this, multiple DNA samples were being collected from each body and from legal heirs or close family members — such as parents, children, or siblings — and are analyzed batch-wise using advanced protocols, he said. “If initial results are inconclusive, repeat testing is conducted to ensure accuracy.”

Sanghvi said that Gujarat DFSL was equipped to handle a crisis of this scale. The FSL labs in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar, alongside facilities at the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU), are operating round-the-clock, he added. “We currently have 36 DNA experts working in shifts, 24 hours a day. We are even receiving offers of support from international DNA testing companies, should we need additional help,” Sanghvi added.

Explaining the process, Sanghvi said, the DNA matching process begins at Civil Hospital, Ahmedabad, where bodies were brought for sample collection. Families of the deceased submit blood samples, along with detailed forms documenting familial relationships — including names of parents, children, and spouses.

“These forms and blood samples are carefully recorded, labelled, and transported securely to the labs. Every step is being documented for scientific integrity and future legal requirements,” Sanghvi emphasised.

Each batch of DNA samples takes 36 to 48 hours to process. As soon as a conclusive match is found, the results are shared with government authorities, and families are informed immediately, he added.

“The AI 171 identification effort is not just about science — it is about compassion, accountability, and delivering closure to devastated families. The efforts being taken are aimed at ensuring nobody is returned without conclusive identification, thereby preserving the dignity of the deceased and avoiding future disputes,” he said.

“Every name we confirm through DNA is a scientific achievement,” Sanghvi concluded.

A govt official said that they have received samples from the families of foreign nationals and crew members. “We are awaiting four samples; three from foreign nationals and one from an Indian passenger,” he said. “As soon as they arrive, they too will be processed.”

Meanwhile, Gujarat Relief Commissioner Alok Pandey said to expedite post-mortem documentation, local Talatis (revenue officers) have been instructed to issue succession certificates immediately upon return of the bodies. This move is aimed at ensuring a smooth transition for families in accessing inheritance and official records.

For the 11 foreign nationals who lost their lives in the crash, the government is working closely with embassies and consulates to facilitate DNA verification and repatriation, Pandey said. He confirmed that coordination with the British government was underway to hand over the bodies of British nationals with due protocol.

Authorities at the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital confirmed on Sunday that DNA testing has led to the identification of 31 out of the 241 victims of the catastrophic Air India Flight 171 crash. Of these, 12 bodies have already been handed over to grieving families.

“Victims identified so far include passengers from Udaipur (Rajasthan), Kheda, Vadodara, Visnagar, and Ahmedabad,” said Dr Rajnish Patel, Additional Medical Superintendent at Civil Hospital. “We have contacted their families, and many are expected to arrive soon to claim the mortal remains.”

The identification process, led by the Directorate of Forensic Sciences (DFS) Gujarat, has been one of the largest such operations in the state’s recent history. Officials said over 300 blood samples have been collected from relatives, with multiple samples taken from some family members to increase the likelihood of accurate matches.

“This is more than just a technical or scientific task,” said a senior forensic expert from DFS. “Each sample represents a family in anguish, waiting for closure. That’s why every step is meticulously documented and handled with the utmost care and compassion.”

A dedicated DNA collection centre was set up within hours of the crash at Civil Hospital, enabling swift sample collection with support from medical teams. Experts from the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) have also joined the 36-member DNA team working in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar.

The AI 171 crash has triggered a massive multi-agency response, and victim identification remains one of the most sensitive and crucial phases of the recovery effort. For families, it marks the beginning of a painful but necessary path toward healing.