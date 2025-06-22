New Delhi: The industry body of traditional media organisations with a major print presence demanded copyright protection in artificial intelligence (AI) model training.

In a statement issued here, the Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) said that 'utilising the content of digital news publishers, without consent, for AI training and subsequent generative AI applications, such as search assistance and information purposes, constitutes an infringement of copyright'.

The body also welcomed the Central government's decision to seek feedback from stakeholders on reviewing the intersection between copyright and AI technologies. “DNPA welcomes the initiative of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, to conduct a review of the intersection between copyright and AI technologies and seek stakeholder feedback and concerns," the statement said. Manorama Online is a member of the DNPA.

The industry body also called for fair compensation for content producers. "DNPA firmly advocates for a regime that ensures fair compensation for content producers, recognising their rights in the digital landscape. Any initiative of the Government of India to ensure fair play in this regard is vital for the growth of the Digital News Media sector in the country," the statement said.

"DNPA looks forward to working with the Ministry to formulate a fair and balanced regime that allows for fair compensation for content producers while allowing AI models to build and evolve," the statement said.