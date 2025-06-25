Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor's article on Operation Sindoor outreach, in which he praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, continues to create ripples in his own party.

Coming at a time when the Congress has been consistently attacking the Modi government over its foreign policy, alleging that Indian diplomacy is being "shattered" and the country stands "isolated" globally, the article seems to have further impacted the MP's already strained relationship with the party leadership.

In an apparent jibe at Tharoor, party chief Mallikarjun Kharge said his party believes in "country first" mantra but for some it is "Modi first and country later".

Tharoor responded with a cryptic post on X with an image of a bird with the caption --"Don't ask permission to fly. The wings are yours. And the sky belongs to no one..."

He did not elaborate, but the timing of the post did indicate that it was in response to the criticism.

On Tuesday, in Russia, Tharoor denied plans to join the prime minister's party when questions were raised about the article.

He is a member of the all-party delegation that is travelling the world to convey India's message of zero tolerance to terror.

"I can't read English well. His (Tharoor's) language is very good, that's why we have made him a Congress Working Committee member," Kharge said. "But I want to say the people of the opposition together said they are with the Army that is fighting (during Operation Sindoor). We (the Congress) said the country is (the) biggest and we will work together (with the government). We said 'country first, party later'. Some people say 'Modi first, country later'. What can we do in that," he said.

Tharoor, in an article published in The Hindu on Monday, said Modi's energy, dynamism and willingness to engage remained a "prime asset" for India on the global stage but deserved greater backing.

In the article, Tharoor said the diplomatic outreach following Operation Sindoor was a moment of national resolve and effective communication. The Prime Minister's Office had shared Tharoor's article on X.

On Tuesday, the Congress distanced itself from party MP Tharoor's remarks in the article.