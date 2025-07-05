Chennai: South superstar Vijay who announced his political entry after launching Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), will contest the Tamil Nadu assembly elections in 2026. TVK on Friday announced that its founder-president Vijay would be the party's chief ministerial candidate and ruled out any alliance with either the BJP or the DMK. However, the TVK did not rule out an alliance with the AIADMK, and gave indications of leading a separate alliance.

PTI reported that Vijay will commence his statewide tour from September and the party would hold its second state-level conference in August.

The party hit out at both the DMK and AIADMK for aligning with the Saffron party for their "selfish political gains."

Addressing the party’s executive committee meeting, Vijay declared that the TVK would never form an alliance with either the ruling DMK or the BJP.

"The BJP wants to divide people on religious lines for cheap political gains. There will be no direct or indirect alliance with the opponents of our ideology and divisive forces. I firmly state that we will not have any truck with either the DMK or the BJP," he said.

Also, he flayed the DMK government over the proposal for establishing a Greenfield airport for Chennai at Parandur, and said the move would displace several thousands of families and severely affect agriculture in the neighbourhood.

The actor-politician also criticised Chief Minister MK Stalin for not visiting the people at Parandur and said, "They are also our people If you don't go and meet the people of Parandur area, then I am willing to bring them to meet you at the Secretariat."

The meet also resolved to undertake a membership campaign to enroll two crore members. Vijay would undertake a statewide tour from September to December to meet voters and garner support for the party.

A resolution passed at the meeting called upon the Centre to retrieve Katchatheevu islet from Sri Lanka, while another flayed the union government for attempting to cover up' the findings at Keezhadi that established an urban civilisation over 2,000 years ago.

Another resolution condemned the BJP government at the Centre over the treatment of farmers during their protest in New Delhi. It also urged the state government to give up the proposal to establish the SIPCOT industrial expansion project at Melma.

The TVK would take up the cause of the mango farmers in the state, said a resolution read out by the party president at the meeting held in Panayur.