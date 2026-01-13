New Delhi: TVK chief and actor Vijay has been summoned by the CBI for the second round of questioning on January 19, in connection with the ongoing investigation into the Karur stampede case, officials said Tuesday.

However, Vijay, who was questioned at the CBI headquarters here on Monday for more than six hours, sought another date for the next round of questioning, citing Pongal, they said.

The CBI also questioned Tamil Nadu's former ADG (law and order) S Davidson Devasirvatham in the case on Monday. So far, the CBI has questioned several TVK office bearers, Vijay's driver and some police officers in the case.

The federal agency had taken over the case from an SIT following a Supreme Court order and has been gathering evidence related to the September 27, 2025, stampede, which claimed 41 lives and left more than 60 injured in Tamil Nadu's Karur. The apex court asked the CBI director to appoint a senior officer to take over the investigation last October.

The court also set up a three-member supervisory committee headed by former Supreme Court judge Ajay Rastogi to monitor the CBI probe.

A bench comprising Justices J K Maheshwari and N V Anjaria had said the stampede has left an imprint in the minds of citizens throughout the country.

It has broad ramifications with respect to the life of citizens, and enforcing the fundamental rights of the families who lost their kin is of utmost importance, the court had said.

Noting the political undertones of the case, the court said that top police officers have made comments to the media "without having regard for the gravity of the incident", which may create doubt in the minds of the citizenry about an impartial and fair investigation.

"The faith and trust of the general public in the process of investigation must be restored in the criminal justice system, and one way to instil such trust is by ensuring that the investigation in the present case is completely impartial, independent and unbiased," the bench said.