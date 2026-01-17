Bulandshahr: Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday arrested a woman and her partner for allegedly killing her husband, officials said.

The body of a man was found near Agwal Kat in the Khurja Nagar area on January 8. After a post-mortem examination, the deceased was identified as Neeraj (38), a resident of New Ashok Nagar in Old Delhi.

Following a complaint lodged by Neeraj’s brother, a case was registered at the Khurja Nagar police station.

During the probe, police took into custody the victim’s wife, Divya, and her alleged lover, Pintu, who hails from Etah district.

According to investigators, Divya stated during questioning that her husband was addicted to alcohol and would often assault her while intoxicated. She also said she had first connected with Pintu on social media around 10–12 years ago, and their friendship later developed into a romantic relationship.

Superintendent of Police Shankar Prasad said the two who were in a relationship hatched a conspiracy to kill Neeraj.

The accused allegedly made Neeraj drink alcohol and then strangled him with a towel near Agwal Kat. He was also reportedly hit on the head with a brick.

Both have been remanded in custody, and the murder weapons — a towel and a brick — were recovered based on their statements.