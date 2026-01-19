New Delhi: Actor-turned-politician Vijay reached the CBI headquarters in New Delhi on Monday morning for a second round of questioning in connection with the Karur stampede case.

A team led by a Deputy Superintendent of Police from the agency’s Anti-Corruption Unit is questioning the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief.

The actor arrived at the agency’s headquarters on Lodhi Road in a fleet of luxury SUVs, PTI reported.

CBI officials questioned Vijay for more than six hours on January 12. He was asked to return the next day, but the actor sought another date, citing Pongal, officials said.

A total of 41 people were killed in the stampede that took place during a TVK rally led by Vijay in Karur on September 27, 2025.

The CBI took over the probe following a Supreme Court order on October 13, 2025. The court also formed a three-member supervisory committee headed by former Supreme Court judge Ajay Rastogi to monitor the investigation.