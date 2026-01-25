Mamallapuram (Tamil Nadu): Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay on Sunday described the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections as a crucial “democratic battle” rather than a routine electoral exercise, asserting that his party alone has the resolve to challenge entrenched political forces in the state.

At the event, he unveiled TVK’s party symbol, the ‘whistle’, and blew it amid loud cheers from party workers.

“What is going to happen now is not just an election; it is a democratic battle. You are the commanders who are going to lead this democratic battle,” Vijay told TVK cadres gathered here.

The actor-turned-politician said TVK has the courage and attitude to confront both the “evil force” currently in power and the “corrupt force” that ruled earlier — a clear reference to the DMK and AIADMK, respectively.

“Whether it is this evil force or that corrupt force, both should not rule Tamil Nadu. Only we have the guts and the attitude to truly and boldly oppose such parties,” he said.

Vijay reiterated the purpose behind his political foray, stating, “we are here to save the people and protect the soil from anyone who intends to cause harm”.

Claiming that support for TVK cuts across party lines, he said people across Tamil Nadu see him as part of their family. He also pledged uncompromising political integrity, asserting that “we will never compromise our politics for anyone or anything”.

“I will not commit corruption like those before or those here now. I will not touch even a single paisa. Not even a drop of a corruption stain will occur,” Vijay said.

Dismissing speculation about pressure from or surrender to national parties, he alleged that previous governments were “slaves to the BJP”, while accusing the current DMK regime of having “surrendered indirectly” while masking it through attractive announcements, reported PTI.

Acknowledging that systemic reform cannot happen overnight, Vijay said change requires time and selfless leadership.

“You might ask, Is this a movie? Is this the film Mudhalvan… Will he come and clean everything in one day. Practically, that is not possible. It is a process,” he said.

Invoking the legacy of freedom fighter Rani Velu Nachiyar and her commanders, Vijay sought to inspire party workers, describing them as “front-line warriors” and “commanders”.

He claimed that while political rivals underestimate his strength, the people have already decided to give him a clear mandate.

Drawing a contrast with other parties, Vijay said that for them, polling booths are merely places to vote — and sometimes to “steal” votes — whereas for TVK, booths are “halls of democracy”.

“We must ensure democracy isn't stolen there. We must protect every vote,” he urged, calling on cadres to remain vigilant in the months ahead.

He further asserted that “the TVK army is so gutsy that it can win even if it stands alone, in the absence of a friendly force,” hinting at contesting without alliances.

Vijay and his supporters also took an oath to work “truthfully, solemnly, and firmly” to reclaim Tamil Nadu in the 2026 Assembly elections.