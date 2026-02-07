Ghaziabad: The probe into the suicide of three minor sisters in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad has revealed that they were depressed after their father snatched their phones. According to police, the girls were obsessed with Korean culture, and their father had taken away their phones to curb their addiction to online games and limit their communication with their Korean circle of friends.

“Their father had snatched their phones after observing their obsession with Korean culture. Later, he sold the phones. The three sisters were depressed as they could not play online games,” police said.

The three sisters—Nishika (16), Prachi (14), and Pakhi (12)—reportedly jumped off the balcony of their ninth-floor apartment in a residential tower in Bharat City Society under the Trans-Hindon police station jurisdiction in the early hours of February 4.

They left behind a chilling note that read, “Read everything written in this diary, it is all here.” It was accompanied by a crying face emoji and a handwritten message: “Sorry, Papa. I am really sorry.”

On the night of the incident, they took their mother’s phone but could not access the Korean app on that device. The forensic team, which reached the spot and seized the mobile phone, could not find any trace of the app.

The fingerprints, including those on the handwritten suicide note and messages, have been sent to the forensic science laboratory. The report is still awaited, DCP (Trans-Hindon) Nimish Patil told PTI on Saturday.

In 2015, Chetan Kumar’s live-in partner died under suspicious circumstances after falling from the roof of a flat in Rajendra Nagar Colony under the Sahibabad police station area. Later, police dismissed the case, treating the death as a suicide, Patil said.

Interrogation has confirmed that Kumar currently has three wives—Sujata (Nishika’s mother), Heena (Prachi and Pakhi’s mother), and Tina. All three women are biological sisters.

All three sisters were reportedly more attached to their father than their mothers. This is why they addressed their father in the suicide note and did not mention their mothers’ names.

Cybercrime teams are trying to trace the buyers who purchased the mobile phones through IMEI numbers so that data related to Korean apps can be retrieved. Patil added that police are probing the case from multiple angles and are awaiting the forensic report.

Police have maintained that the case is being treated as a suicide, and the investigation is focused on verifying the father’s claims regarding online gaming obsession and examining family circumstances.

Preliminary findings, including a nine-page pocket diary recovered from the sisters’ room, point to an intense attachment to Korean culture and possible family discord.

Patil said one mobile phone was purchased for Nishika about three months ago, and another for Prachi around 15 days ago.

The three sisters were cremated at Delhi’s Nigam Bodh Ghat on Wednesday evening.