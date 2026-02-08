Private aircraft crashes in Karnataka; occupants eject safely
Vijayapura: Two people, including the pilot, had a narrow escape after a private two-seater mini aircraft crashed into an open field at Mangaluru village in Babaleshwar taluk of Vijayapura district on Sunday afternoon.
Both occupants managed to eject safely before the crash. The aircraft reportedly broke into three pieces on impact, PTI reported citing sources.
The duo sustained injuries and were rushed to a hospital. It is said that the training aircraft was said to be flying from Kalaburagi to Belagavi, though more details are awaited.
