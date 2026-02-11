New Delhi: The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has issued a notice to Penguin Random House India, seeking clarification regarding the circulation of an unpublished book by former Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on social media, as stated by an official on Wednesday.

The notice was prompted by competing claims about the book's status and allegations that unauthorised versions were being circulated, which have drawn the attention of the publisher, the former Army Chief, and senior political figures, thereby escalating the public dispute.

According to the police, the Special Cell formally approached the publishing house with the notice, posing multiple questions and requesting detailed responses. "The Delhi Police Special Cell has issued a notice to Penguin India, asking several questions and seeking their responses," a senior police officer confirmed.

This action follows reports that the manuscript of Naravane's memoir, titled 'Four Stars of Destiny,' may have been illegally circulated in digital and other formats before its official publication. The police indicated that these allegations regarding the unauthorised dissemination of the manuscript have led to the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) and that the matter is currently under investigation.

(With PTI inputs)