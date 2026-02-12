Seattle: The city of Seattle has agreed to pay $29 million, which is approximately ₹262.79 crore at current exchange rates, to the family of a 23-year-old graduate student from India who was struck and killed by a speeding police officer in 2023.

Jaahnavi Kandula was hit by Officer Kevin Dave, who was driving at up to 119 kph in a 40 kph zone while responding to a drug overdose call. He had switched on his emergency lights and was using his siren at intersections.

“Jaahnavi Kandula’s death was heartbreaking, and the city hopes this financial settlement brings some sense of closure to the Kandula family,” City Attorney Erika Evans said in a statement on Wednesday. “Jaahnavi Kandula’s life mattered. It mattered to her family, her friends and to our community.”

Kandula was pursuing a master’s degree in information systems at Northeastern University’s Seattle campus.

The parties filed a notice of settlement in King County Superior Court last Friday. Local news website PubliCola first reported the agreement. Lawyers for Kandula’s family did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Her death sparked outrage and protests, particularly after body camera footage captured another officer laughing and suggesting her life had “limited value” and that the city should “just write a cheque”.

Indian diplomats sought an investigation into the incident. A civilian oversight body later found that the remarks by Officer Daniel Auderer, then a police union leader, harmed the department’s reputation and eroded public trust.

Auderer was subsequently dismissed and has filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against the city, saying his comments were meant to criticise how lawyers might respond to the case.

The officer who struck Kandula was also fired. He was cited for negligent driving and fined $5,000. King County prosecutors declined to pursue felony charges, saying they could not establish that he had deliberately disregarded safety when he hit Kandula.

Around $20 million of the settlement is expected to be covered by the city’s insurance.