Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates will not deliver the keynote address at the India AI Impact Summit, the Gates Foundation announced on Thursday morning. In an official statement, the philanthropic organisation said it would instead be represented by Ankur Vora, president of its Africa and India offices, who is set to speak at the summit later in the day in New Delhi.

"After careful consideration, and to ensure the focus remains on the AI Summit's key priorities, Mr Gates will not be delivering his keynote address," the Gates Foundation said in a post on X.

The foundation reaffirmed its continued engagement in the country, stating, "The Gates Foundation remains fully committed to our work in India to advance our shared health and development goals."

The announcement comes amid controversy linked to reports of Gates’ name appearing in the Epstein files. The clarification follows days of speculation after his name was absent from the official list of key participants for the six-day event, leading to uncertainty over his attendance.

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 aims to develop collaborative frameworks to leverage the transformative potential of artificial intelligence while encouraging innovation, responsible governance and international partnerships.

The gathering has drawn global leaders, policymakers and technology experts to discuss how artificial intelligence can drive economic expansion, strengthen governance and accelerate social progress.

The event also seeks to align international AI efforts with India’s civilisational ethos of ‘Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya (welfare for all, happiness for all)’ and advance the broader vision of AI for Humanity.

Now in its fourth edition, the India-AI Impact Summit 2026 follows earlier editions hosted in the United Kingdom in 2023, South Korea in 2024 and France in 2025. The platform provides an opportunity for leaders to assess the ethical, economic and societal dimensions of artificial intelligence while deepening cooperation in digital technology, trade, culture, tourism and maritime sectors.

