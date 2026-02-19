Kannur: The incident of placing a wreath at the residence of writer VS Anilkumar in Kannur on Thursday has brought into sharp focus the simmering internal strains within the CPM in its strongest political bastion, Kannur.

The wreath was found near the gate of his house at Marutham Mukku, near Kannapuram- an area where the CPM recently swept all 15 wards in the local body elections. While the act appeared symbolic rather than overtly violent, it has intensified discussions around dissent, internal accountability, and ideological space within the party. Anilkumar has lodged a complaint with the Kannapuram police, who are expected to record his statement.

The controversy stems from Anilkumar's decision to attend the launch of 'Nethurthwathe Anikal Noki Thiruthanam', a book authored by expelled CPM leader V Kunhikrishnan, who alleged embezzlement of the party's martyrs' fund. The book was released by Joseph C Mathew, with the first copy handed over to Anilkumar. Kunhikrishnan was expelled from the party's Kannur district committee and primary membership after raising the allegations.

Anilkumar, son of late Marxist thinker MN Vijayan, is widely regarded as an ideological critic sympathetic to the Left but not a CPM member. Following his father's departure from the party over ideological differences, Anilkumar too kept a distance from the party, though he remained engaged in public discourse around Left politics.

Speaking to Onmanorama about the controversy, Anilkumar said he anticipated resistance from local party workers when he chose to attend the event. "I attended the function with conviction. I believed there was merit in the concerns raised. I do not oppose the party merely for the sake of opposition. There were clear discrepancies in the figures presented by the party leadership. Kunhikrishnan deserves a clear and reasoned response instead of vague clarifications from the district secretary," he said.

He noted that several rebel leaders were invited to the function but declined, allegedly fearing repercussions. "This is a CPM stronghold. I expected opposition. But I am not afraid. My criticism is ideological. I have consistently criticised both the central and state governments, not just the CPM," he said.

Anilkumar said he had no prior personal acquaintance with Kunhikrishnan before the allegations surfaced. However, after reading the book, he found the claims substantial. "I came to know that a single individual allegedly collected ₹20 lakh using a receipt book of just 20 leaves. Such a method of fund collection is unheard of. After reading the book, I understood that there are facts behind the allegations of fund misappropriation. I now feel even greater solidarity with Kunhikrishnan," he said.

Condemning the act of placing a wreath at his home, Anilkumar described it as cowardly. "Such actions are carried out under the cover of darkness by cowards and miscreants," he said. He clarified that despite sharp criticism on social media, including from a local DYFI leader, he has not received any direct threats.

He asserted that he is not intimidated by the incident and refused to speculate on those responsible. "That would not be democratic. Democracy means engaging in dialogue- speaking and listening to one another," he said, adding that democratic values are under strain not only in India but across the world.