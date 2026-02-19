Kochi: Senior Congress leader and former minister K Babu has officially announced his decision not to contest in the upcoming 2026 Kerala Assembly elections. At a press conference in Kochi, Babu announced that he is retiring from electoral politics citing ‘personal reasons and health issues’, despite strong requests from the Congress leadership and the United Democratic Front (UDF) to run for another term.

Babu, however, refused to name his successor in the constituency and said that the party will find an ideal candidate to win the constituency.

“I have informed the party leadership that I am not interested in contesting this time due to personal reasons, mainly health issues. Moreover, many new and young faces are coming up in the party and let them get a chance. But I have no intention of nominating a specific successor, leaving the choice of the next candidate entirely to the party’s high command. If they discuss any potential candidates with me, I will give my opinion then, but I don’t want to make any suggestions now,” Babu said.

Asked whether actor Ramesh Pisharody would be the UDF candidate in Tripunithura, Babu said he was not aware of any such discussions within the party. “I heard Pisharody’s name in news reports as a potential candidate. He is one of those artists who has been a supporter of the Congress and who does not hesitate to come publicly in support of the party. But I don’t know if his name is being considered within the party,” Babu said.

Babu’s retirement marks the end of a long and influential chapter in the politics of the Tripunithura constituency. Now, the Congress will have to find a suitable candidate to retain the constituency, where the LDF and the NDA have high hopes.

Babu has been a central pillar of the Congress party in Ernakulam for over three decades. Since his first assembly run in 1991, he has contested the Tripunithura seat seven times, securing victory on six occasions. His electoral journey began much earlier, in 1979, when he served as the first chairman of the Angamaly Municipality.

During his announcement, Babu reflected on his career and the support he received from the late Oommen Chandy, particularly during the challenging 2021 elections. He expressed immense gratitude to the people of Tripunithura and the Congress party for their unwavering support throughout his tenure.

Looking ahead to the 2026 polls, Babu dismissed the challenges posed by his political rivals. He remarked that the CPI(M) and the BJP would essentially be competing for the “loser’s trophy,” as he remains confident that a “fresh face” from the UDF will successfully retain the Tripunithura seat.

Babu’s exit creates a significant vacancy in one of the UDF’s key strongholds. As the political landscape in Kerala shifts toward the 2026 elections, all eyes will now be on the Congress leadership to see who will be tasked with defending the legacy Babu leaves behind in Tripunithura.