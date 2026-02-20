Sultanpur: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday appeared before an MP-MLA court in Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur and recorded his statement in a 2018 defamation case concerning remarks he allegedly made about Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The court scheduled March 9 as the next date of hearing and directed the Raebareli MP to present evidence in his defence, his counsel Kashi Prasad Shukla told PTI.

After recording his statement, Gandhi was greeted by Congress supporters who raised slogans in his favour. He acknowledged the crowd with a smile and a wave before departing.

Gandhi arrived at the Sultanpur court at around 10.40 am and left shortly after 11.15 am following the completion of his statement, reported PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

State Congress chief Ajay Rai said Gandhi proceeded to Lucknow after the hearing and was scheduled to return to Delhi later in the day.

Ahead of the proceedings, local Congress workers put up posters across Sultanpur bearing the slogan “Satyamev Jayate” (truth always triumphs).

ADVERTISEMENT

The case stems from a complaint filed in 2018 by local BJP leader Vijay Mishra, who alleged that during the Karnataka Assembly elections that year, Gandhi made defamatory remarks about Shah, who was then the BJP president.

The trial has been ongoing for five years. In December 2023, a warrant was issued against Gandhi for failing to appear before the court. He later surrendered in February 2024 and was granted bail by a special magistrate on two sureties of ₹25,000 each.

ADVERTISEMENT

On July 26, 2024, Gandhi had earlier recorded his statement in the case, asserting his innocence and describing the complaint as politically motivated. The court subsequently directed the complainant to lead evidence.