Kollam: The Kollam Vigilance Court will on Friday pronounce its verdict on the bail plea of former Travancore Devaswom Board president A Padmakumar in the Sabarimala door frame case. The hearing was completed on Thursday. However, he is unlikely to be released from jail as his remand in the Dwarapalaka idol case continues.

Padmakumar served as president of the board between 2017 and 2019. He is an accused in the Sabarimala gold theft case, which is being investigated by a Special Investigation Team constituted by a Division Bench of the Kerala High Court. The Directorate of Enforcement has also launched a parallel probe after registering a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Padmakumar was arrested on November 20 and has remained in custody since. His earlier bail plea was rejected by the Special Judge, following which he moved the High Court, which also declined relief.

He has been booked under Sections 403 (dishonest misappropriation of property), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 409 (criminal breach of trust by a public servant), 466 (forgery of records) and 467 (forgery of valuable security), read with Section 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. Charges have also been invoked under Section 13(1)(a) of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018. The FIRs were registered by the Crime Branch.