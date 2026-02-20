Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has ordered the disbursal of Dearness Allowance (DA) arrears to a government medical college doctor in compliance with a Kerala Administrative Tribunal (KAT) directive, even as protests by medical college teachers over pending dues continue.

Dr Ajith Prasad J S, Assistant Professor of General Surgery at Government Medical College, Wayanad, had approached the tribunal seeking DA at 25 per cent from July 1, 2021 to March 31, 2024 along with arrears.

In the order issued on February 17, the Health and Family Welfare Department said the KAT order dated October 23, 2024 has been complied with. The government directed that the eligible DA and arrears be disbursed to the doctor, subject to the Finance Department’s conditions and the final outcome of the review petition pending before the Supreme Court.

The tribunal had earlier directed the government to grant the enhanced DA within three months. The state’s challenge before the Kerala High Court was dismissed on July 18, 2025, and a subsequent Special Leave Petition filed before the Supreme Court was also rejected. A review petition filed by the government remains pending. The order noted that the Finance Department had already permitted compliance with the KAT directive, without treating it as a precedent and subject to fund availability.

Meanwhile, representatives of the Kerala Government Medical College Teachers Association (KGMCTA) said they would seek legal opinion on the implications of the order.

“The government’s decision to comply with the KAT order is welcome. However, the collective demand for arrears is still pending. We need to examine how to proceed in light of the latest order,” an office bearer said.

The Kerala government has taken a tough stance against government medical college doctors who have been on strike for the past four days, stating that "dies non" will be applied for the period of absence and that it will not be counted for pay or service benefits. The government has also sought a detailed list of doctors participating in the protest.

Medical college doctors began the protest on February 16, accusing the government of withholding assured salary revision arrears. On Wednesday, the KGMCTA announced that it was intensifying its indefinite agitation by extending the boycott to non-emergency surgeries, in addition to OP and teaching duties.