The Thiruvananthapuram district unit of the Kerala Government Medical Officers Association (KGMOA) has decided to intensify its ongoing protest against alleged untoward incidents at the Nedumangad District Hospital, following the death of an infant.

In a statement issued on Friday, the association said OP services at the hospital would continue to be boycotted, while only emergency services would be maintained. Elective surgeries have been fully suspended, and no new or back-referral admissions will be accepted.

Protests erupted at the hospital after the newborn baby of Ranjana Krishnan, a 36-year-old woman, was declared dead following delivery on Wednesday. In the wake of the protests, the Health Department suspended Dr Bindu Sundar, consultant gynaecologist at the hospital.

A preliminary probe conducted by two doctors from the Government Women and Children's Hospital, Thycaud, ruled out any lapses on the part of the medical team. A three-member expert panel was constituted on the same day and is expected to submit its report today.

The KGMOA condemned what it termed a 'mob trial' and alleged that the protests had turned violent, targeting the hospital superintendent and the District Medical Officer following the incident.

As a result, the association said the non-cooperation protest would continue across the district. A final decision on escalating the agitation to the district level will be taken at the general body meeting scheduled for February 21, after reviewing the situation.

The district unit also announced that it would convene a press conference at the earliest to explain its stand to the public and the media. Warning of intensified protest measures, the association alleged that the government had failed to ensure the safety of doctors and healthcare workers and to take stringent legal action against those responsible for violent incidents at hospitals.