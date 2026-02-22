Jammu: Two militants linked to the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) were shot dead in a gunfight with security personnel in a remote part of Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir, on February 22, officials reported.

According to the Army, the militants were eliminated during the ‘Trashi-I’ operation in the broader Passerkut area of the Chatroo belt. Security forces also seized weapons and ammunition from them, including two AK-47 rifles.

“Pursuant to credible intelligence inputs collated from J-K Police, IB (Intelligence Bureau) and own intelligence sources, a deliberate joint operation was launched in the Kishtwar region under operation Trashi-I to track and neutralise terrorists operating in the area. Following successful contact established earlier, troops of CIF (Counter-Intelligence Force) Delta, in close coordination with police and CRPF, re-engaged the terrorists today at approximately 11 am in challenging terrain,” the Army’s White Knight Corps said in a post on X.

The Army stated that the forces displayed tactical accuracy, coordinated efforts and firm action to secure the encounter site, where two militants were successfully neutralised.

"The hunt continues – those who seek to disturb peace will find no sanctuary," it said.

Citing initial reports, officials indicated that both deceased militants were Pakistani nationals associated with the banned JeM outfit.

The militants were reportedly hiding in a mud house at the base of a hill and opened fire when search teams approached, triggering a fierce exchange of gunfire, officials added.

Authorities confirmed that combing operations in the area were still underway.

In January, the Chatroo forest region saw around six encounters between militants and security forces, resulting in the deaths of one soldier and one militant, reported PTI.

With Sunday’s operation, security forces have now killed six JeM militants in separate encounters across the Jammu region this year. Earlier incidents saw two militants killed in Udhampur and one in Kathua district.