New Delhi: Amid escalating US-Iran tensions and fresh protests in Tehran, India on Monday advised its nationals in Iran to leave the country using all available means of transport, including commercial flights.

According to official estimates in January, little over 10,000 Indians, including students, were living in Iran.

"In continuation of the advisory issued by the government of India on January 5 and in view of the evolving situation in Iran, Indian nationals who are currently in Iran (students, pilgrims, business persons and tourists) are advised to leave Iran by available means of transport, including commercial flights," the embassy said.

The mission also reiterated that all Indian citizens and PIOs (persons of Indian-origin) should exercise due caution, avoid areas of protests or demonstrations and stay in contact with the Indian Embassy.

"All Indian nationals in Iran are requested to also have their travel and immigration documents, including passports and identity cards, readily available with them," the mission said in the advisory.

"They are requested to contact the Indian Embassy for any assistance in this regard," it said.

When fears of war gripped Iran, the country was also facing unrest as students at several universities staged anti-government demonstrations — the first such agitation since Tehran’s brutal crackdown on protesters last month.

On Monday Iran declared that any US attack, including limited strikes, would be an "act of aggression" that would precipitate a response, after President Donald Trump said he was considering a limited strike on Iran.

The two countries concluded a second round of indirect talks in Switzerland on Tuesday under Omani mediation, against the backdrop of a major US military build-up in the region.

Further talks, confirmed by Iran and Oman but not by the United States, are scheduled for Thursday.