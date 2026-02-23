Chennai: The Election Commission on Monday published Tamil Nadu’s final electoral roll, with 97.37 lakh voter names deleted under different categories following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik announced that the state now has 5.67 crore registered voters.

The final electoral roll has been made available on the CEO’s official website. Voters can verify their names online.

Speaking to reporters, Patnaik said that prior to the SIR exercise, Tamil Nadu had an electorate of 6.41 crore. Of these, 97.37 lakh names were removed under various classifications, while 7.40 lakh new voters in the 18–19 age group were added to the rolls.

She added that the process of continuous updation of the electoral roll would begin immediately.

ADVERTISEMENT

The SIR, conducted with January 1, 2026 as the qualifying date, was carried out from October 27, 2025, and the final roll was released on Monday.

As of October 27, 2025, the total number of electors in the state stood at 6,41,14,587. After enumeration, the draft roll published on December 19, 2025, showed 5,43,76,756 voters, reported PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Subsequently, during the period for filing of claims and objections from December 19, 2025, to January 30, 2026, the names of 27.53 lakh eligible electors were added, and 4.23 lakh ineligible persons' names were deleted,” she said.

According to the final roll, there are 2,77,38,925 male voters, 2,89,60,838 female voters and 7,617 third-gender voters. The number of electors aged 18–19 is 12.51 lakh. Persons with Disabilities account for 4.63 lakh voters, while 3.99 lakh electors are senior citizens aged 85 and above.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among Assembly constituencies, Sholinganallur in Chengalpattu district has the highest number of voters at 5,36,991, followed by Avadi in Thiruvallur district with 4,28,772 electors.

Harbour constituency in Chennai district has the lowest electorate at 1,16,896, followed by Egmore (SC) in Chennai with 1,34,879 voters.

Patnaik urged electors to check their details and submit applications for inclusion (Form 6), correction (Form 8), or deletion (Form 7) through either online or offline modes if required.She reiterated that continuous updating of the rolls is ongoing.

Separately, Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J. Kumaragurubaran, who also serves as the district election officer, released the electoral rolls for 16 Assembly constituencies in Chennai district.