Thane: In a major operation, the CBD Belapur police on Monday rescued two minor girls after busting a sex racket in Navi Mumbai. The officials arrested Harish Vikas Chhari, who was allegedly running the racket. 

An official told PTI that the Crime Branch had launched a probe into the sex racket on February 20 after receiving a tip-off about Harish’s illegal business. 

"A decoy customer was sent to verify the information, following which a trap was laid in front of a hotel in Sector 11. The Anti Human Trafficking Cell nabbed Harish Vikas Chhari, a resident of Koparkhairane, while his associate Raj Singh is on the run. Two minor girls were rescued," the CBD Belapur police station official said.

A case has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official added.

