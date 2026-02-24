Sri Vijaya Puram: A helicopter carrying seven people, including crew members, crashed into the sea on Tuesday. Officials confirmed that all seven on board were rescued safely. The chopper, which took off from Mayabunder in the North and Middle Andaman district, crashed around 9.30 am. All the passengers and crew members, who were rescued from mid-sea, have been admitted to a hospital here, an official said.

“The helicopter took off from Sri Vijaya Puram around 8.45 am and crashed into the sea around 9.30 am. A preliminary inquiry revealed that there was a technical snag, following which the pilot made a crash landing on the sea,” a senior Civil Aviation official said.

An inquiry has been initiated, another official added.