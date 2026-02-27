New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday refused to frame charges against former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and others in the corruption case linked to the alleged liquor policy scam. Allowing their plea for discharge, the Rouse Avenue Court held that no sufficient evidence had emerged during the investigation to proceed against the accused and that the material on record did not disclose the commission of any criminal offence, including criminal conspiracy.

Both Kejriwal and Sisodia had earlier been arrested in connection with the liquor policy investigation and were granted bail by the Supreme Court in 2024. The case relates to the Delhi government's 2021–22 excise policy, which was later withdrawn amid allegations of irregularities in licensing and pricing mechanisms.

Central agencies had alleged that leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), including Kejriwal and Sisodia, accepted kickbacks from a cartel referred to as the "South Group" in exchange for policy concessions benefiting select liquor licensees. Investigators claimed that irregular implementation of the policy caused losses to the public exchequer and involved manipulation of licence norms and exemptions.

In September 2024, the Supreme Court granted bail to Kejriwal in the CBI corruption case, directing him to cooperate with trial proceedings and refrain from making public comments on the merits of the matter. Sisodia was granted bail in August 2024, with the court noting that prolonged detention would violate the right to a speedy trial.

