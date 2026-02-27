Follow Us Facebook WhatsApp Google Profile links

Idukki: The Thodupuzha police on Thursday arrested a man for allegedly breaking into a women's hostel and attempting to sexually assault an inmate near Thodupuzha town. The accused has been identified as Akhil P Ragu, a native of Arakulam.

According to police, the incident occurred on February 20. Thodupuzha Station House Officer (SHO) said the case was registered based on a complaint filed by the woman. In her statement, she alleged that the accused attempted to sexually assault her. CCTV visuals purportedly show the accused jumping over a wall, surveying the premises and then climbing a pipe to enter the building around 2 am. The accused was apprehended after examining CCTV footage and conducting further investigation, officials said.

The SHO added that Akhil is a repeat offender and that similar cases have been registered against him at Kanjar and Pala police stations. He has been booked under Sections 332(c) (house-trespass to commit an offence), 75(1) (physical contact and advances involving unwelcome and explicit sexual overtures), 79 (insulting the modesty of a woman), and 115(2) (causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Officials said he will be produced before a court and remanded to custody.

Follow the Topics

Google News Add as a preferred source on Google
Disclaimer: Comments posted here are the sole responsibility of the user and do not reflect the views of Onmanorama. Obscene or offensive remarks against any person, religion, community or nation are punishable under IT rules and may invite legal action.