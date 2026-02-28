Vetlapalem (Andhra Pradesh): At least 21 people were killed and eight others sustained critical injuries in a blast at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Kakinada district on Saturday, Andhra Pradesh Minister Kandula Durgesh said.

“As far as I know, 21 bodies are at the site. Eight others are receiving treatment in hospitals. Around 30 people were present in the unit,” the minister told reporters.

He described it as the biggest blast in the state, adding that complete details are still awaited and there is little possibility of any additional survivors. Some of the injured are currently undergoing treatment, he said.

Durgesh stated that officials are investigating the cause of the fire that triggered the explosion. He noted that all the workers belonged to economically weaker sections and said the chief minister would take a decision on assistance for the affected families.

“However, we cannot bring back lives. I have learnt that there was a large stock of materials in the unit at the time of the blast. Even a minor mishap can escalate into a major incident since the materials are highly explosive,” he said.

The explosion occurred at around 2 pm, reported PTI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the incident at the firecracker manufacturing unit in Kakinada district that claimed 21 lives.

In a post on X, he announced an ex gratia of ₹2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each deceased, while the injured would receive ₹50,000.

“Pained by the loss of lives in the explosion at a factory in Kakinada district of Andhra Pradesh. I extend my condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon,” Modi said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed condolences over the deaths.

“Deeply saddened by the tragic fire accident at a cracker factory in Andhra Pradesh. Rescue and relief operations are underway, and medical assistance is being provided to the injured. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of those affected,” Shah said in a post on X.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed sorrow over the deaths of several workers at Surya Fireworks, according to an official release.

“The explosion at a crackers manufacturing unit at Vetlapalem village in Kakinada district has deeply pained me. The loss of multiple lives in this accident is tragic,” Naidu said in a post on X.

Naidu said he had spoken to officials regarding the incident and instructed them to provide immediate assistance to the victims.

“We are monitoring the rescue operations and will extend support to the affected families,” he said.

He also directed senior officials and ministers to visit the accident site.