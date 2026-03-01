The US and Israel launched an attack of unprecedented scale against Iran on Saturday, reportedly killing more than 200 people, with Tehran launching a retaliatory missile barrage that sent people running for cover across the Middle East. The military escalations forced several countries in the Middle East to shut airspaces prompting airlines around the globe to suspend fight operations. The disruption of flights left several stranded in various parts of the world.

Iranian authorities urged residents to evacuate Tehran, the capital city of 10 million, while the country's Red Crescent society said that in addition to the 201 dead, more than 700 people were wounded. The Iranian judiciary said one attack that hit a school in the south killed 85 people, although AFP was unable to access the site in order to verify the toll.

Meanwhile, the UAE reported one civilian dead and damage from missiles in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, as blasts from Tehran's retaliatory salvo and air defences intercepting it also echoed over Israel, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, Jordan and Kuwait.

In weeks of sabre-rattling leading up to the strikes, Tehran had repeatedly vowed to retaliate fiercely if attacked, and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi argued on Saturday that US and Israeli installations involved in the operation were "legitimate targets". Iran's Revolutionary Guards radioed ships to say the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway, was shut, according to the EU's naval mission.

Israel targets Khamenei

Plumes of black smoke hung over Tehran, including in the Pasteur district, home to supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Israel's public broadcaster, citing an Israeli source, reported Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian had been targeted. But Araghchi told NBC News that Khamenei was alive "as far as I know", adding that "all high ranking officials are alive".

Asked about Khamenei's health, foreign ministry spokesman Esmail Baqaei told the BBC he was "not in a situation to confirm anything", but "the whole system, the whole nation is focused on defending (our) national integrity".

"Thirty bombs were dropped on the complex. Ali Khamenei was underground, but probably not in his own bunker," Channel 12's Amit Segal, who is known to be close to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said without giving a source.

An Israeli military official said several senior figures were "eliminated" in strikes on gatherings of Iranian officials.

Iran’s 24 provinces affected

Tehran residents had been going about their usual business when the strikes began. Security forces quickly flooded the streets, shops pulled down their shutters and few pedestrians risked venturing out, an AFP journalist saw.

"I saw with my own eyes two Tomahawk missiles flying horizontally toward targets," a Tehran office worker told AFP before communications and internet access were cut.

The Red Crescent said 24 of Iran's 31 provinces were affected by the strikes.

Across Israel, city streets stood deserted as residents took cover in shelters while the blasts of intercepted Iranian missiles reverberated overhead. Emergency services reported two people injured.

Why Israel-US attacked Iran?

The attacks came after US President Donald Trump expressed frustration at Iran's stance in negotiations over its nuclear and missile programmes. Trump said Washington's goal was "eliminating imminent threats" from Iran, while Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the operation was to remove an "existential threat".

"We are going to destroy their missiles and raze their missile industry to the ground," Trump said.

He also told Iranians the "hour of your freedom is at hand", urging them to rise up and "take over your government".

It was the first US military action of this scale apparently aimed at toppling a foreign government since the 2003 invasion of Iraq.

Netanyahu echoed Trump's call, telling Iranians that the time had come to "cast off the yoke of tyranny".

Israel's army chief Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir said the operation was "taking place at a completely different scale" than the 12-day war it fought against Iran in June, which the US briefly joined.

"Since this morning, approximately 200 fighter jets... completed an extensive attack against the missile array and the defence systems of the Iranian terror regime in western and central Iran. This is the largest military air raid in the history of the Israeli Air Force," a military statement said.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said their "missiles and drones have struck the headquarters of the US Navy's Fifth Fleet in Bahrain and other American bases in Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, as well as military and security centres in the heart of the occupied territories (Israel)".

Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Syria, the UAE and Israel all closed their airspaces to civilian traffic, at least in part, and multiple airlines cancelled flights to the Middle East.