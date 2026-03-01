At least 17 killed, 18 injured in Nagpur factory blast
An explosion at the SBL Energy Limited factory in Nagpur, Maharashtra, resulted in at least 17 deaths and 18 injuries.
Rescue operations are being conducted by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) at the site of the blast.
The incident occurred one day after a similar fatal blast at a cracker unit in Andhra Pradesh.
At least 17 people were killed and 18 others injured in a blast at an explosives manufacturing factory in Nagpur, Maharashtra, on Sunday morning.
The blast took place at the SBL Energy Limited factory, a mining and industrial explosives manufacturer, at Raulgaon in Katol tehsil. A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) reached the site to carry out the rescue operations.
Rescue operations were underway, a company official said, adding that they will release a statement soon. The injured were shifted to a hospital in Nagpur immediately after the blast. District Collector Vipin Itankar and Superintendent of Police Harrsh Podar were at the spot.
The incident comes a day after a blast at a cracker unit in Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada district claimed 21 lives.
(With PTI inputs)