Dubai: The Embassy of India in Riyadh on Monday said that no Indian national was killed in the projectile incident that hit a residential compound in Al-Kharj, Saudi Arabia. However, it confirmed that an Indian national injured in the incident on Sunday is currently receiving treatment at a government hospital.

“It is a matter of relief that there has been no Indian fatality in the unfortunate incident at Al-Kharj yesterday evening,” the mission said in a post on X.

The embassy said it has been in contact with the concerned Saudi authorities regarding the incident.

Counsellor (Community Welfare) Y Sabir visited Al-Kharj on Sunday night and met the injured Indian national involved in the incident, the mission said.

“He is currently undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Al-Kharj,” it added.

On Sunday, the Saudi Civil Defence had stated that an Indian national was among two people killed when a military projectile struck a residential compound belonging to a maintenance and cleaning company in Al-Kharj. But later the authorities confirmed that two Bangladesh nationals were killed, and 12 others including an Indian were injured in the incident, according to the earlier statement.

However, authorities had not disclosed the victims' identities.

The incident comes amid escalating tensions in the region. Beginning February 28, the United States and Israel launched joint strikes on Iran after days of rising pressure from US President Donald Trump on Tehran to agree to a new nuclear deal. Iran’s retaliatory actions have since expanded the conflict across the Gulf region.