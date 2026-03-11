New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Wednesday rejected a resolution moved by the opposition seeking the removal of Speaker Om Birla, with the motion being defeated by a voice vote amid protests.

The resolution was put to vote while members of the opposition were raising slogans and demanding an apology from Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Presiding over the House, Jagdambika Pal urged opposition members to take their seats so that the motion could be taken up for voting. However, as the protests continued, he proceeded with the vote and declared that the motion had been defeated. Following the announcement, Pal adjourned the House for the day.

Earlier in the proceedings, Shah had criticised the opposition for bringing the motion seeking the removal of Birla as Speaker. Opposition members objected to certain remarks made by the home minister and demanded that he apologise, leading to sloganeering and disruption in the House.

Responding to the two-day-long debate, Shah asserted that the House will be run by its own rules and not by the rules of a party. "It is not an ordinary occurrence as after nearly four decades, such a motion has been brought against the speaker," he said.

The home minister said it was unfortunate for parliamentary politics that some opposition parties were questioning the integrity of the speaker. Shah said the BJP has been in the opposition for the longest period of time, but the party has never brought a no-confidence motion against any speaker.

"According to the established history of this House, its proceedings are conducted on the basis of mutual trust. The speaker serves as a neutral custodian, representing both the ruling party and the opposition. It is unfortunate for parliamentary politics that a resolution for the removal of the speaker has come," he said.

Shah said the opposition raised questions on Birla's integrity and contended that it was akin to questioning the country's democratic processes. Birla was not present in the House during the entire period of the debate.