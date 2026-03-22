A US-based LPG carrier reached the New Mangalore Port on Sunday, at a time when supplies remain tight due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. The vessel "Pyxis Pioneer", which departed from Port of Nederland in Texas on February 14, delivered 16,714 metric tonnes of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for Aegis Logistics, officials confirmed.

Its arrival comes within a day of the Russian ship "Aqua Titan" docking at the same port. The development gains importance as Mangaluru hosts India’s largest underground LPG storage facility, commissioned in September 2025. Situated 225 metres below sea level, the facility can store up to 80,000 metric tonnes.

Earlier, the Russian crude oil tanker "Aqua Titan", initially bound for China, was rerouted to India. It reached the Mangaluru coast on Saturday evening carrying 7.7 lakh barrels of crude oil. The cargo is understood to be transferred through an offshore pipeline linked to a jetty located 12 nautical miles offshore, supplying the Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL).