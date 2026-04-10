India and the United States agreed to advance cooperation under the Pax Silica framework, along with broader engagements in economic and technology sectors, with a particular focus on artificial intelligence (AI) and critical minerals.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and US Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob S Helberg at Washington on Thursday. “Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri had a productive meeting with US Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg. They agreed to take forward cooperation under Pax Silica and broader economic and technology engagements, including in AI and critical minerals,” the Indian Embassy in the US said in a post on X.

India had formally joined Pax Silica on the sidelines of the AI Impact Summit in February, marking a significant step in strengthening technology cooperation between New Delhi and Washington.

Launched in December 2025, Pax Silica is a US-led international coalition aimed at securing, diversifying and strengthening supply chains for semiconductors, AI infrastructure and critical minerals through strategic partnerships and coordinated action across the value chain.

ADVERTISEMENT

Misri is on a three-day visit to the US to review the bilateral relationship, particularly in trade and defence sectors. He had also met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is set to visit India next month.

Misri on Thursday also interacted with experts from think tanks here on the India-US relations and the ongoing geopolitical developments and their implications on global energy, food and economic security. “Foreign Secretary @VikramMisri engaged in dialogue with leading thought leaders in Washington DC’s strategic community on the current state and future trajectory of India–US bilateral ties,” External Affairs Ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said Misri also discussed ongoing geopolitical developments and their implications for global energy, food, and economic security. “Foreign Secretary interacted with the think tank community on India-US partnership -- the opportunities to be seized and the challenges to be addressed in a rapidly evolving world order,” the Indian Embassy in the US said in a social media post.