Avalanche hits Srinagar highway; no fatalities reported
In Brief
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An avalanche struck the Srinagar-Leh national highway at Zojila Pass.
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The avalanche impacted several vehicles.
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No fatalities have been reported, and rescue operations are underway.
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Srinagar: An avalanche hit the Srinagar-Leh national highway in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, but no fatalities were reported so far, officials said.
An avalanche hit a few vehicles at Shaitan Nallah at Zojila Pass along the Srinagar-Leh highway, they added.
They noted that while there were no reports of any loss of life so far, a rescue operation has been launched. Efforts were also made to clear the snow debris, the officials added.
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