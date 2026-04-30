New Delhi: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations on Thursday announced the Class 10 and Class 12 results for 2026, with pass percentages of 99.18 per cent and 99.13 per cent respectively.

A total of 2,58,721 students appeared for the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 exam, while 1,03,316 candidates took the Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 12 exam.

Girls outperformed boys in both examinations. In ICSE, girls recorded a pass percentage of 99.46 per cent compared to 98.93 per cent for boys. In ISC, girls achieved 99.48 per cent, while boys registered 98.81 per cent.

In ICSE, 2,56,590 candidates cleared the exam, while 2,131 did not. In ISC, 1,02,414 candidates qualified, with 902 failing to clear the examination.

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Among categories, general students recorded a pass percentage of 99.26 per cent in ICSE, followed by Other Backward Classes at 99.24 per cent, Scheduled Castes at 98.76 per cent and Scheduled Tribes at 98.07 per cent.

In ISC, general category students registered a 99.17 per cent pass rate, while Other Backward Classes stood at 99.12 per cent, Scheduled Tribes at 98.84 per cent and Scheduled Castes at 98.77 per cent.

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The examinations were conducted across 67 subjects in ICSE and 45 subjects in ISC.

Results are available on the official CISCE website.