Kolkata: The Election Commission has ordered a repoll in 15 polling stations across two Assembly constituencies in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district, citing reports of electoral malpractices. The repoll will be held on May 2.

Of the 15 booths, 11 are in Magrahat Paschim constituency and four are in Diamond Harbour. Voting will take place from 7 am to 6 pm, according to the EC’s directive.

Polling in these constituencies was conducted during the second phase of the Assembly elections on April 29. The decision to order a repoll was based on inputs from returning officers, observers, and other material evidence, the EC said.

The BJP had alleged irregularities in several booths under the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency, represented by TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee. Following the complaints, the EC had deputed special observer Subrata Gupta to assess the situation on the ground.

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Reacting to the development, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh claimed the BJP was pushing for a repoll, anticipating defeat. In contrast, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari welcomed the EC’s decision, alleging that malpractices had taken place in favour of the ruling party.

The repoll comes amid heightened political tensions in the state following the second phase of voting.

(With PTI inputs)