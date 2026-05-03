New Delhi: A 30-year-old judge of the Delhi Judicial Services allegedly died by suicide in the Safdarjung area, police said on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Aman Kumar Sharma. Preliminary findings indicate that he died by hanging, officials said.

Police reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and initiated inquest proceedings. The body has been sent for post-mortem, and further investigation is underway.

“No foul play has been established so far. However, all angles are being examined as part of the inquest,” a senior police officer said.

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According to official records, Sharma joined the Delhi Judicial Services on June 19, 2021. A law graduate from Symbiosis Law School, he completed his BA LLB in 2018.

During his service, he handled both criminal and civil cases, serving in various jurisdictions as a judicial magistrate first class (JMFC) and civil judge.

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From October 18, 2025, he had been serving as the full-time secretary of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) in the North-East district at Karkardooma Courts.

Police said statements of those concerned are being recorded, and the circumstances leading to the incident are under examination.

(With PTI inputs)