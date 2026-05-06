Three Indian journalists on Monday won the Pulitzer Prize in two different categories. Journalists Anand RK and Suparna Sharma of Bloomberg won the prize under the Illustrated Reporting and Commentary category, while Aniruddha Ghosal of Associated Press won under the International Reporting category.

Ananad and Suparna won the award for their contributions to the creation of “trAPPed,” which the Pulitzer Prize described as “riveting”. It is a visual account of digital arrests frequently reported in India, told through the story of a neurologist. The prize is also shared with Natalie Obiko Pearson.

The Illustrated Reporting and Commentary category recognises distinguished works of editorial cartoons or other animated work, still or animated. It looks for political insight, editorial effectiveness and public service value.

Meanwhile, the prize took note of Ghosal's work titled “US tech enabled China’s surveillance empire. Now Tibetan refugees in Nepal are paying the price”. It delves into the state-of-the-art tools of mass surveillance, created in Silicon Valley, advanced in China and spreading worldwide. Ghosal shares his prize with Dake Kang, Garance Burke, Byron Tau and Yael Grauer.

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All three winners would receive a cash prize of $15,000.

The Pulitzer Prizes, administered by Columbia University, are regarded as among the highest honours in journalism, literature and music composition, recognising excellence in reporting and storytelling.